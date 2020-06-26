Kick out the stoner jams with New Jersey's The Atomic Bitchwax, who have just released a '90s-styled music video for the title track to their forthcoming new album, Scorpio.

The power trio have been a reliable force in stoner rock for over two decades now and the acid-washed "Scorpio" finds them in great shape and as youthful as when they started. A no-frills, pounding desert-streaker, this song is pure, upbeat fun capped off by a delightful nod to Black Sabbath.

Listen to the new song below and view the album art and complete track listing further down the page.

Scorpio brings 10 new tracks to the Atomic Bitchwax catalog and marks the first full length from the group since issuing Force Field back in 2017. The record was tracked in January earlier this year at Sound Spa in Edison, N.J. with engineer Stephen DeAcutis.

Look for the album to be out Aug. 28 on Tee Pee Records and pre-order your copy here.

The Atomic Bitchwax, "Scorpio" Music Video

The Atomic Bitchwax, Scorpio Album Art + Track Listing

Tee Pee Records

01. "Hope You Die"

02. "Energy"

03. "Ninja"

04. "Scorpio"

05. "Easy Action"

06. "Crash"

07. "Super Sonic"

08. "You Got It"

09. "Betting Man"

10. "Instant Death"