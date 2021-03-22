Avenged Sevenfold Earn New Gold + Platinum Sales Marks

While we wait for new Avenged Sevenfold music, here's a moment to celebrate two of their classic releases as Waking the Fallen has been certified platinum by the RIAA while the single "Unholy Confessions" from that album is now a freshly minted gold single.

Waking the Fallen arrived on Aug. 26, 2003 and had previously been certified as a gold album for half a million copies sold on July 17, 2009. The album has now passed the million copies mark which means it is now officially a platinum album.

The big song from the Waking the Fallen album was "Unholy Confessions" and the RIAA has now confirmed that it has over 500,000 digital sales, which can be recognized as a gold single.

The band are already well into recording their eighth studio album though release details for it have yet to be disclosed.

Also over the past week, Of Mice & Men's 2010 song "Second & Sebring" has reached gold status and All Time Low have two singles receiving new sales credits. "Dear Maria, Count Me In" is now double platinum, while "Damned If I Do Ya (Damned If I Don't)" has reached the gold mark.

Avenged Sevenfold may be adding to their totals in the near future as the band has been working toward their follow-up to 2016's The Stage of late.