Avenged Sevenfold Announce Exclusive 25th Anniversary Club Show + Tickets Are $25

Avenged Sevenfold have announced an exclusive 25th anniversary club show for this coming October, and tickets are only $25.

The band shared a photo of an illustrated flier on social media promoting the concert, which will take place at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The intimate performance will feature Avenged playing cuts from two of their classic albums, 2003's Waking the Fallen and 2005's City of Evil.

The Observatory has a capacity of just under 1,000 people. Death by Stereo are on the bill as well, and the flier actually lists Avenged Sevenfold as the special guests of the evening.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (Aug. 16) at 1PM ET/10AM PT. They're exclusive to members of the band's Deathbats Club, and members can only buy two tickets each. If you're not a member and want to sign up, you can do so at this link.

"I’m going to pass out flyers to help ticket sales," drummer Brooks Wackerman commented on the post.

See the post below.

Some fans expressed disappointment over the Deathbats club requirement to purchase tickets, noting that the membership costs a few hundred dollars.

READ MORE: The Avenged Sevenfold Song That Makes M. Shadows 'Wince'

"To have a chance at a ticket you need a NFT? I love you guys but dam man, thats wack. Oh well," a fan commented on the post.

"Been a fan since 2004 and I need a bat to buy tickets," someone else wrote.

However, another individual noted that the fan club requirement will help protect tickets from scalpers.

Avenged's last show took place on June 30 as part of their tour in support of their 2023 album Life Is But a Dream. As of now, they only have two more shows booked for 2024. See the dates on the band's website.