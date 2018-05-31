Avenged Sevenfold have shown an affinity for the video game world over the years, and their association with the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise will reportedly continue with the next edition of the game.

Speaking with Hard Drive Radio, bassist Johnny Christ revealed that the band has been working on a new song specifically targeted for the game. "The song’s written, we’re recording it right now. We just took a break in the studio of recording it this last week. We’re gonna finish it up this coming week, and then it’ll go off to get mixed and mastered. And I believe sometime in July is when everyone will be hearing it for the first time,” said the bassist.

While the track still doesn't have a name, he did tease that the song is "a little bit of a departure from what I think our fans would expect."

Avenged had great success with "Carry On," a track that initially appeared on Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The new game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, is expected to arrive Oct. 12.

In a separate interview, the bassist also revealed that the group is excited about working on music for their next album and will likely start up in September following their summer run with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace. "Probably September or October, we'll start really getting into the writing of a possible new record. And it'll be exciting," said Christ.

