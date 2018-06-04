The 2018 Louder Than Life festival lineup has been announced with three hard hitting days of music in late September featuring headliners Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack and Nine Inch Nails. Louisville's Champions Park will once again play host to the festivities over the weekend of Sept. 28-30.

This marks the fifth year for the destination festival, with not only fans flocking to Louder Than Life for the music but also the award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer and food from Louisville. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 8) at 12N ET. Visit the festival website for ticketing info.

Avenged Sevenfold will headline opening night (Friday, Sept. 28), with support from Limp Bizkit, Breaking Benjamin, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Seether, Black Stone Cherry, Skillet, Underoath, Suicidal Tendencies, Red Sun Rising, Tremonti, Bad Wolves, Turnstile, Jelly Roll, Hyro the Hero, Badflower, Islander and True Villains.

Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin commented, “We’re excited to come back to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2018 and play songs from our new album Ember for the first time in Kentucky! We always have a good time there and look forward to what we know will be a kickass show.”

The Saturday (Sept. 29) bill features Godsmack as the headliner along with their summer tour mates Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Bush, Bullet for My Valentine, Hellyeah, Body Count, Pop Evil, Sevendust, GWAR, Dance Gavin Dance, From Ashes to New, Sick Puppies, Cane Hill, Bad Omens, Blacktop Mojo, Awake at Last, Stone Broken and The Jacks.

Godsmack’s Sully Erna said, “We’re honored to be headlining the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville this year! Looking forward to partying with all of you again real soon!”

On Sunday (Sept. 30), Nine Inch Nails get to close out the weekend. Fans will also get Deftones, Ice Cube, Primus, Billy Idol, Action Bronson, Clutch, Asking Alexandria, Yelawolf, The Sword, Glassjaw, The Fever 333, Monster Magnet, Spirit Animal, The Dose and The Breton Sound on arguably the most diverse day of the three-day weekend.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer, explained, “I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished since the inception of the festival. In five years, Louder Than Life has become the largest rock ‘n’ roll whiskey festival in the world, and I see no better way to celebrate its fifth year than to close out the weekend with Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.”

As for the non-music attractions, fans 21 and older may visit Bourbon World, where there will be crafted cocktails at the Down the Rabbit Hole speakeasy, a wine-centric area at Caduceus Wine Garden or head on over to the Craft Beer Bar. Jim Beam is sponsoring the Heavy Tiki Bar, while the Jack Daniel's Experience will offer a "taste of Tennessee." And yes, there will be a variety of food options from some of Louisville's top local and regional restaurants. For more info on all of the food and drink options, visit the Louder Than Life website. And check out a trailer for this year's event below.

2018 Louder Than Life Festival Trailer + Poster

