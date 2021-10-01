Avenged Sevenfold Members Release Misfits Cover, Zacky Vengeance Sounds Just Like Danzig

Avenged Sevenfold are getting into the Halloween spirit with a killer Misfits cover. Performed by Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman, the A7X trio painted their faces like KISS meets Misfits and jammed the latter’s underrated anthem “Hybrid Moments.”

Zacky Vengeance really knocks it out of the park on this one. Getting deep into a Glenn Danzig-esque baritone, the Avenged guitarist feels like a natural horror punk or psychobilly frontman. Of course, bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman chain down the rhythm section, keeping the Misfits cut tight so Vengeance can shine.

“We wanted to have a little fun with you to kick off the Halloween Season,” Vengeance says. “Brooks wanted to do a Misfits song. I wanted to paint my face like KISS and call ourselves the KISSFits and Johnny wanted to drink and walk around town dressed like a skeleton. I forgot to paint my face like KISS. We still kept it punk rock and spooky for ya! Enjoy!!”

Avenged Sevenfold, "Hybrid Moments" (Misfits Cover)

Avenged Sevenfold are longtime fans of punk rock, even collaborating with NOFX on their updated “Linoleum” single “Linewleum.” As for Avenged’s next album, the work is expected to be released before Summer 2022.

"It's a work of art that we've worked on for a long time; we had a bunch of personal things that we'll explain later,” vocalist M. Shadows told That Space Zebra Show. “But we're booking shows for next summer, and the record will be out before then."