Avenged Sevenfold Team With Motorcycle Rally to Help Build Homes for Veterans

Avenged Sevenfold have partnered with the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally for a sweepstakes offer where fans can win a VIP trip to see the band (when concerts are back), a new motorcycle and $20,000 cash. Donations will also benefit Building Homes for Heroes, which erects new homes for U.S. military veterans.

"I’m honored to have the support of M. Shadows from Avenged Sevenfold with our efforts to raise money for Building Homes For Heroes," said John M. Oakes, managing partner of Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. In the middle of the craziness of the past year with concerts being canceled this is an amazing experience to give everyone who joins us an opportunity to look forward to when concerts return."

Donations, which will be used to build mortgage-free homes for U.S. veterans, can be made in the following denominations: $10, $25, $50, up to $100. A press release states "the higher the pledge, the exponential increase in entries," also noting that donations are optional.

While the grand prize will afford the winner a vacation for two which includes side stage access, a backstage tour, lodging and transportation at a future A7X show as well as a customized Harley-Davidson Street Glide and that sweet, sweet cash, the real prize for everyone involved in the is the charitable benefit, which comes amid a difficult and trying year for everyone.

The sweepstakes, open now, closes on March 28. To donate, enter and learn more, head here. The Four Corners Motorcycle Rally will be held in Durango, Colorado from Sept. 3 through 5.

Meanwhile, Avenged Sevenfold have been working on material for the follow-up to 2016's The Stage, but a new record release is not likely until bands are able to tour again once the pandemic subsides.

​"No one wants to put out the record if we can’t tour it," M. Shadows told Kerrang! in a recent interview toward the end of 2020.

"The reality is – and no one wants to hear this – in this day and age, rock 'n' roll just takes too long to make: you know, it’s going to be a three-year record to make," he continued, "and if we put that record out and then we’re locked down for another year, as much as people don’t want to believe this, they are not going to give a shit about a record that came out a year prior when it’s time to tour."

Video: Avenged Sevenfold Sweepstakes