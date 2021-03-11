Avenged Sevenfold Share Studio Update in New Video

Avenged Sevenfold have shared a studio update on a new video, which was originally a livestream on their Instagram. It's since been uploaded to YouTube.

The clip shows drummer Brooks Wackerman laying down drum tracks in the studio with Synyster Gates. According to the YouTube user, there was a song playing in the beginning of the stream that they weren't able to screen record, but that there are other snippets of new music toward the end.

The video is about four-and-a-half minutes, check it out below.

A new A7X album would be the band's first release since 2016's The Stage. While we don't have a definitive timeline from anyone in their camp, frontman M. Shadows explained a few months ago that they have no interest in releasing a record without the ability to tour behind it.

So we may not hear anything very soon, but progress is progress. At the end of February, the singer confirmed that around 70 percent of the album is done. Perhaps the drums are one of the final layers they have to work on, and we'll hopefully have another update sooner than later.

Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman Playing Drums in the Studio