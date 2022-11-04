Avenged Sevenfold Will Officially Release New Album in 2023

The wait is almost over. The members of Avenged Sevenfold have been discussing a new album for what feels like an eternity now, but they've officially confirmed that it'll be released in 2023.

In September, drummer Brooks Wackerman stated that the record was finished in a post on his Instagram, but given how much it's been teased over the last year or so, we were looking for a more definitive answer. And upon doing a quick search of the band's name, the search copy for their website reads, "Official website for Avenged Sevenfold. New album out 2023."

And that seals the deal. But it gets even better.

The band has been sending out merch bundles to fans that include teasers for the new record. A fan uploaded a video of a card with the band's logo next to an hourglass, and the year 2023 is written on the back next to an illustration of flowers. An orange piece of merch can be seen in the background, and the fan tagged the members of the band in the tweet, which caught the attention of frontman M. Shadows.

"It's a beautiful morning, it's a beautiful day... everybody is smiling in a beautiful way," the singer responded.

It's unclear whether or not the individual purchased the merch package on their own, or if it was sent to members of their Deathbats Club. However, Shadows wrote about an exclusive "care package" in a separate tweet, noting that members of the fan club can redeem them online now through the club's website. The site is open to visitors, but upon scrolling further down, affirms that the club's "hidden secrets" are restricted to members only.

To reiterate, we're not sure whether the mysterious package has any relation to the Deathbats Club, but at least we know the follow-up to 2016's The Stage will be out next year for sure. See the tweets below — mind Shadows' Twitter thumbnail — and stay tuned for further updates.

