Avenged Sevenfold Receive Six More Platinum Album + Song Certifications

Just last month, Avenged Sevenfold received two platinum album certifications from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and now five singles and another record have all received the same honor.

Forget merely clearing space on the wall — the members of Avenged Sevenfold may need to put an addition on their respective houses in order to properly display the bevy of new plaques coming their way in addition to their existing achievements as already acknowledged by the RIAA.

Both the Nightmare and Hail to the King albums received platinum certification in April and the group now has a total of five platinum records. The only A7X full lengths not to go gold nor platinum are their debut, 2001's Sounding the Seventh Trumpet and their latest, 2016's The Stage.

See the most recent certifications as well as the pre-existing ones (via RIAA) below.

Congrats to Avenged Sevenfold on these milestone accomplishments!

Latest Avenged Sevenfold Platinum RIAA Certifications

"Nightmare" (single off the 2010 album Nightmare)

"Shepherd of Fire" (single off the 2013 album Hail to the King)

"Hail to the King" (single off the 2013 album Hail to the King)

"Almost Easy" (single off the 2007 album Avenged Sevenfold)

"Bat Country" (single off the 2005 album City of Evil)

Avenged Sevenfold (2007 album)

Pre-Existing Avenged Sevenfold Gold + Platinum RIAA Certifications

Nightmare — Platinum

Hail to the King — Platinum

Waking the Fallen — Platinum

"Unholy Confessions" — Gold

City of Evil — Platinum

Live in the LBC and Diamonds in the Rough — Platinum (video longform)