Surprise! Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and drummer Johnny Christ recently showed up at a fan's doorstep to surprise them with a signed guitar as part of Christ's Drinks With Johnny.

Can you imagine the two rock stars turning up at your place with such a gift in tow?

In what was undoubtedly a banner day for the Avenged Sevenfold fan named Andrew, Gates and Christ posed for photos with the listener outside of their house after they gifted them with the Schecter Synyster Gates signature model axe baring their autographs.

"Synyster Gates & Johnny Christ decided to surprise an Avenged Sevenfold fan by hand delivering a signed guitar directly to the fan's house," the video's description explains. "Congrats Andrew!"

The gifted instrument appeared to be Gates' Synyster Standard model from Schecter Guitar Research, a retail version of the guitarist's signature plank. The gloss black guitar with silver pinstripes and custom pickups is priced at $899 on schecterguitars.com.

If you like watching that, there's many more Drinks With Johnny to be had. In the past, Christ's podcast has featured guests such as Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland and System of a Down's John Dolmayan.

Still, it's been six years since Avenged Sevenfold released their last album, 2016's The Stage. But the band was reportedly finishing up new material just this month. A7X vocalist M. Shadows said the group's new songs were influenced by Kanye West.

