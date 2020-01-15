Avenged Sevenfold Share New Song ‘Set Me Free’

We've been waiting for what has felt like an eternity to hear some news about new material from Avenged Sevenfold, and the metal heavens have finally delivered. While it's technically not new, the band have shared the previously unreleased song "Set Me Free" on YouTube.

According to the video's description on the band's YouTube channel, "Set Me Free" was originally recorded for their 2013 album Hail to the King — their only album to feature Arin Ilejay on drums before Brooks Wackerman took over in 2015. It's one of the slower songs in their catalog, straying away from the more aggressive tone of Hail to the King, with the exception of the final song "Acid Rain."

Additionally, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of a comment from the band confirming that their 2008 b-sides album, Diamonds in the Rough, will be available to stream on Feb. 7. "Set Me Free" will be included with the collection.

A7X's latest studio album, The Stage, was released as a surprise on Oct. 28, 2016 and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Their touring in 2018 was cut short when frontman M. Shadows was directed by health professionals to give his vocal chords a break, but guitarist Zacky Vengeance reportedly told radio host Lou Brutus that the group were aiming for a new studio release in 2020.

There’s a calmness to the air outside

Watch the sun color the site of a morning sky

But all I see are clouds of darkest grey

A full eclipse to veil the start of another day Hear the laughter as the children smile

Hold a newborn close and dream for a little while

But all I hear is death knock at my door

And think of painful journeys our young must endure Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight Touch the water with your own two hands

Let the freedom bell bring calm to a troubled land

But all I feel are my two feet in chains

I know the system, but I can’t figure out the game Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight Take it all away from me

Take it all away Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight

Set me free tonight