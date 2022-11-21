Axl Rose Pays Tribute to Early Inspiration Dan McCafferty of Nazareth

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose paid tribute to Nazareth vocalist Dan McCafferty on Twitter over the weekend. In a tweet last Saturday night (Nov. 19,) Rose said after learning about the death of McCafferty, he went to a "surreal headspace" while onstage.

McCafferty, the original and longtime vocalist for Nazareth, passed away at 76

on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Rose's tweet noted that he found out about his death a day after, while the band was on their Asian tour swing.

"A Huge Thank You to all the fans for making r Asian 2022 tour a success!! The fan response in every venue was unique n' special!" Rose tweets. "Japan, Thailand n' Singapore!!"

Then Rose wrote about how much of a fan he was of Nazareth and McCafferty, who had string of successful albums in the '70's and 80's. Their 1974 cover of "Love Hurts" was their most popular hit.

"Haven't addressed this... been a tough pill to swallow," Rose continues. "Very, very sad to learn of the passing of Dan McCafferty of Nazareth. I learned a day or so after rt b4 r show. Was in a bit of a surreal headspace on stage for several songs. Went on a Nazareth binge for a few days. Thanks Dan n' all of Nazareth for all the music over the years. Their music n' Dan's voice will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in peace Dan."

Gun's 'N' Roses would have played Bangkok, Thailand the day after McCafferty died, meaning Axl was in the "surreal headspace" during that show. And Rose then binged Nazareth until right around G 'N' R played Singapore a few days later.

Rose and the band will be jamming around Australia for the next few days, Brisbane tomorrow (Nov. 22,) then spending Thanksgiving in Gold Coast and hitting up Sydney towards the end of the month.

If you'd like to binge a little Nazareth like Axl, check out some videos of their hits below. And if you haven't heard Guns 'N Roses revamped version of "November Rain," (it's really good!) listen to the cleaner-vocals remix here.

Nazareth, "Love Hurts"

Nazareth, "Holiday"