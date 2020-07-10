Rising Rocker Ayron Jones: Our Beginnings Don’t Have to Define Us

Seattle-born guitarist and vocalist Ayron Jones grew up in a tough familial environment, but with a passion for music. A self-proclaimed multi-instrumentalist, the rising rocker recently signed with Big Machine Records and released his first major label single "Take Me Away." He hopes to spread the hopeful message that our beginnings don't have to define where we go.

The guitarist was listening to a lot of '60s bands and trios like the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Cream when he formed what was originally titled Ayron Jones and the Way years back. That era of the band were successful to the point of sharing the stage with groups like Slipknot and Lamb of God, but the members unfortunately quit in 2015, leaving Jones to carry on by himself.

"I felt like as the composer and the writer for all this music, I think the whole band-feel kind of took away from all the work that I was putting in," he explained to Loudwire Nights. "I think a lot of people thought that we sat down as a band and wrote these songs, as opposed to me writing out all these parts and then bringing it to an instrumentalist to play these parts and me sing the music and do all of that. So I changed the name to be solo."

The decision to go solo has proven to be triumphant for the artist, who has opened for big names like B.B. King and Guns N' Roses, gone on tour with Theory of a Deadman and worked with Run D.M.C. and Public Enemy. So when it came time to be scouted by Big Machine records, Jones was already a natural.

Last month, he released his first single as a signed artist called "Take Me Away." "Having grown up with the background I had, dealing with feelings of abandonment and all that, and what those kind of emotions do to you as an adult and in your relationships," Jones said of the inspiration behind the song. "And also just being a black man in America, and kind of figuring out what that means for myself."

"'Take Me Away' was really about how I was gonna use my music to take me out of whatever turmoil or whatever beginnings I had," he continued. "And that no matter where I came from or what kind of beginnings I had, I knew that those things didn't have to define me."

Check out "Take Me Away" below.

To hear more about Jones' story as well as his future endeavors, listen to the full Loudwire Nights interview above.

Ayron Jones - "Take Me Away"