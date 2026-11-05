On Wednesday (Nov. 4), Ayron Jones joined Loudwire Nights as fans continue to celebrate the release of his latest song, "Glad You Came," and the first taste of his next record, Excuse Me.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"It's been a long time coming, I feel like the industry is a very fickle thing," Jones admitted quickly to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"You can be riding a wave, all of a sudden that wave comes crashing down. You've got to figure out how to build it back up."

For Jones, his new album — set for release in early 2027 — has been a few years in the making. As he shared, he was signed to the joint record label, Big Machine/John Varvatos Records, back in 2020 and when he least expected it during the COVID pandemic, he became one of the most celebrated new artists in rock.

"My life had changed significantly," he said.

"I just kept rolling for awhile and it almost felt like it was going to last forever. But unfortunately, the label and I split ways in 2023 after my second No. 1 hit. There was some shuffling around, some selling of assets and things, that's how labels go. So we split ways at that point and we thought it was the best decision to make."

Following the split, Jones had to essentially rebuild his career and figure out what he wanted to do. This was obviously a scary place to be with so much uncertainty looming, but it seemed to only invigorate him to push ahead.

And now with Excuse Me, he's getting ready to share what that journey helped him create.

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"I'm putting out a major record on my own, on my own terms, my own sound and just being myself," Jones expressed.

"I think that it's going to be one of those things that translates better than any other record I've done just because it's so authentic and real, close to the heart."

What Else Did Ayron Jones Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

His initial reaction when he realized things might be changing with his previous record label: "I remember my management called, we had kind of this meeting with the label and the label was like, 'Yo man, we're not going to push the rest of the record.' And when they said that, my immediate thought was like, 'Don't freak out. Don't lose anything, just don't go sue, don't quit, any of that.' Go the studio, go to the studio and work on your next record. And now, you have the freedom to do it. So this is the culmination of that, just being free to do what I wanted to do and teaming up with the producer who really understood that about me and trying to find that sound and what I wanted to do."

What he wanted to express on Excuse Me: "I come from a Seattle rock legacy. I wanted to incorporate the Seattle sounds from the grunge era, even beyond. I'm a product of Jimi Hendrix's whole crew. I wanted to make sure that Jimi was represented in that. I wanted to make sure Tina Bell and Bam Bam were represented in that music as well. I really wanted to make this a Seattle legacy album."

Why he's excited about the first taste of the new album, "Glad You Came": "That's the thing about life, man, just what we consider to be new is really never new, right? It's just a new way to look at it, a way to perceive it, you know? So I love that lesson in writing hits, man. You're never doing anything that's breaking the mold. You're just reminding people of a time and you're bringing it forward to a new generation of people to consume, to call their own."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Ayron Jones joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Nov. 4; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.