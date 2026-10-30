2027 will prove to be a big year for Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills. Though they've toured Europe in the past, the latest edition of the Rise Of The Roach tour will be the first time the two bands have hit the road together in the States.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), the frontmen of both bands — Jacoby Shaddix and Spencer Charnas — joined Loudwire Nights to have some fun as they looked ahead to the tour.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"Right before COVID, we were out on tour in Europe having a smashing run," Shaddix recalled with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about the first time Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills toured together.

"As we were on tour, we were just like, 'We've got to take this thing to the States,' and the next thing they were like, 'No, you're actually going to take your ass home,' and we're in a world pandemic and we're not going to do anything. So it's just been kind of iced for a minute."

A few years later, Papa Roach hit up Charnas and his team and put plans together to finally tour in America.

"Like Jacoby said, it was going great over in Europe and then the world shut down," Charnas added.

"We've got some unfinished business to tend to."

Shaddix and Charnas brought a lot of laughs to Loudwire Nights as they went back and forth with one another and it was clear they both hold the other in high regard.

"Watching you Spencer, you and your crew just kill it, I saw you guys over in Europe this last run and it was just so cool to see you guys again," Shaddix shared.

"I remember you popped over, you're like, 'Hey dude, what's up,' and then you went on and slashed a bunch of people. You guys crushed, man."

Charnas opened up about his long admiration for Papa Roach, saying he's been a fan of the band since he was a kid.

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"One of the first times I ever managed to sneak backstage was at this concert called River Rave, it was this festival that this radio station, WBCN, used to put on in Boston," he told the Loudwire Nights audience.

"Me and my friends somehow got backstage and everyone was a little bit like, 'Who the hell are these guys?' But the Papa Roach guys were nice to us, they said, 'Hey, what's going on?' They played that show, this is probably 20 years ago, so to come full circle and to be on the road with these guys who continue to smash it and elevate their show — I can't wait to share the stage with them again."

What Else Did Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix + Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Shaddix's excitement around the opening act on their upcoming tour, Ninth Key: "Josh [Landry], one of the vocalists, he's become a really good friend of mine over the last few years. We've done some collaborating and writing together, he also does production and producing on the side. And so we did a couple songs together that are coming up on our new album. And Ekoh, I just recently connected with him, what a cool cat. They're bringing something that's just on fire right now. They're crushing it."

Charnas connecting with Papa Roach later in his career: "It's always interesting meeting bands that you look up to and you hope that they're cool. And most of the time they are and I'm glad you guys turned out to be some of the nicest guys we've met. I remember you guys telling me, Korn took you out at some point back in the day. It's one of those things where when you take a band out, you've got that responsibility to kind of show them the ropes."

The punk rock roots for both bands: "From what I understand, Jacoby, [in the] earlier days, before you guys got signed and it all blew up, you guys have always had that punk rock influence and that punk rock spirit. And we're the same way. That's the kind of music that made me want to start a band."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Jacoby Shaddix and Spencer Charnas joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Oct. 29; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.