Bad Religion are telling the story of their entire career in the new book, Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion. The legendary punk band co-wrote the memoir with Jim Ruland, with all four principal members adding their takes from the last four decades.

Since forming in 1980, Bad Religion became one of the most influential and consistent punk bands in the genre’s history. The group experienced plenty of ups-and-downs since beginning to jam from “The Hell Hole” in California’s San Fernando Valley, and they’re now willing to reveal them all.

Written in a history/narrative format, Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley and Brian Baker all contribute stories, interviews, photos and other never-before-seen material. The book will also feature interviews with former Bad Religion members and famous friends.

Bad Religion celebrated their 39th year of punk rock with Age of Unreason, a self-declared album of “Fuck Trump” songs for the modern political age. The previous year, the band released two non-album singles, “The Kids Are Alt-Right” and “The Profane Rights of Man.”

Do What You Want will become available Aug. 18 everywhere books are sold. To pre-order a copy of the memoir, click here.

Bad Religion announced a 2020 co-headlining tour of North America with Alkaline Trio. Find dates here.