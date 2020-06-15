Bad Wolves’ ‘Sober’ Is the Band’s Fifth No. 1 at Rock Radio

Bad Wolves' "Sober" hit No. 1 at rock radio last week, making the gripping mid-tempo number the band's fifth chart-topper. An impressive feat when one considers that "Sober" is Bad Wolves' fifth proper single overall.

Indeed, each of the Tommy Vext-led "Zombie" rockers' five singles has scored a No. 1 somewhere. In 2018, Bad Wolves' smash Cranberries cover and "Remember When" — both from their debut album Disobey — topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. Subsequently, so did N.A.T.I.O.N.'s "Killing Me Slowly."

On a different chart, Disobey's Diamante-assisted "Hear Me Now" clocked at No. 1 on the Active Rock 7-Day ranking from Mediabase, another music service that tracks broadcast stats. This week, Mediabase sighted "Sober" at the top position for Active Rock airplay for the period ending June 14.

That gives Bad Wolves five successive No. 1 chart bullets to celebrate. An achievement made all the more touching since "Sober" tackles a sensitive subject that can often be a source of regret.

"This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction not only from the perspective of the addict but also from the perspective of their loved ones," Vext says of the tune.

He continues, "The message is very different from traditional songs that seem to always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimization which is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction. In the end, the moral of the story is about holding on to not giving up on ourselves or the people who are trying — who are really, really trying to make and better themselves."

Bad Wolves, "Sober"