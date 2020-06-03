Bandcamp Donating June 19 Profits to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Music company Bandcamp continues to make all the right moves in a trying 2020. Having recently shifted profits from sales toward artists struggling during the global pandemic, Bandcamp has now set aside June 19 to raise funds for the NAACP in the wake of the recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The company has announced that any profits they received on Friday, June 19 will go directly to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. In addition, Bandcamp is allocating another $30,000 to partner with organizations that fight racial injustice and create opportunities for people of color. In addition, this will be a yearly fundraiser, with Bandcamp extending their commitment beyond just the upcoming June 19th date and locked in for every June 19th moving forward.

Bandcamp's official statement on their plan can be read below:

The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world are horrific tragedies. We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community. So this coming Juneteenth (June 19, from midnight to midnight PDT) and every Juneteenth hereafter, for any purchase you make on Bandcamp, we will be donating 100% of our share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a national organization that has a long history of effectively enacting racial justice and change through litigation, advocacy, and public education. We’re also allocating an additional $30,000 per year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color. The current moment is part of a long-standing, widespread, and entrenched system of structural oppression of people of color, and real progress requires a sustained and sincere commitment to political, social, and economic racial justice and change. We’ll continue to promote diversity and opportunity through our mission to support artists, the products we build to empower them, who we promote through the Bandcamp Daily, our relationships with local artists and organizations through our Oakland space, how we operate as a team, and who and how we hire. Beyond that, we encourage everyone in the Bandcamp community to look for ways to support racial equality in your own local community, and as a company we’ll continue to look for more opportunities to support racial justice, equality and change.

As stated, proceeds will go to help out the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Learn more about the organization and donate at this location.