Bassist Tim Bogert (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, Jeff Beck) Reportedly Dies at 76

Bassist Tim Bogert, who played in pioneering hard rock bands Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the Beck, Bogert & Appice supergroup, has died at the age of 76, as reported by bandmate Carmine Appice.

Born John Voorhis Bogert III in New York City on Aug. 27, 1944, he co-founded psychedelic rock group Vanilla Fudge in 1967, who released five records before dissolving in 1970, which led to the formation of Cactus, a band rooted less in psychedelia and more in hard-slogging blues rock. In continued collaboration with Appice, the two later linked up with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck under Beck, Bogert & Appice, though only one studio album came from that union.

Appice, yesterday (Jan. 13), lamented the loss of his frequent collaborator and longtime friend on Facebook:

My true friend Tim Bogert died today. He was like a brother to me. He was my friend for over 50 years. Tim was a one of a kind bass player. He inspired many, many bass players worldwide. He was as masterful at shredding as he was holding down a groove, and Tim introduced a new level of virtuosity into rock bass playing. No one played like Tim. He created bass solos that drove audiences to a frenzy every time he played one. And he played a different solo every night. He was the last of the legendary 60’s bass players. Tim was a very intelligent person. So intelligent that we would call him 'Spock.' You could ask him anything and he would know something about it. I loved Tim like a brother. He will be missed very much in my life. I will miss calling him, cracking jokes together, talking music and remembering the great times we had together, and how we created kick-ass music together. Perhaps the only good thing about knowing someone close to you is suffering a serious illness, is you have an opportunity to tell them that you love them, and why you love them. I did that, a lot. I was touched to hear it said back to me. Nothing was left unsaid between us and I’m grateful for that. I highly recommend it. Rest in peace, my partner. I love you. See you on the other side.

Renowned drummer Mike Portnoy shared his thoughts in the comment section and said, "He was a legend. You and he were one of the quintessential rhythm sections. My condolences, Carmine Appice." He also posted his own tribute on social media, which can be seen further down the page among other messages shared from rock icons.

Despite each of Bogert's primary acts being short-lived, all but the supergroup power trio were immensely prolific during their brief years of activity and had a wide-ranging influence on the tri-state area rock scene, including names like KISS and Blue Oyster Cult, whose members reflected on the loss of Bogert.

Rockers Pay Tribute to Tim Bogert