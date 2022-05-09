Bastardane, the sludgy rock act featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield, have announced a mini-tour of the U.S. for this spring and summer. (Castor is pictured above at left.)

The new dates follow Bastardane's previously announced June U.S. run with OTTTO, a group featuring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son, Tye Trujillo.

The entire Bastardane trek is called the "White Knuckle Tour." The just-announced shows, which make up Leg 2 of the trip, kick off in Costa Mesa, Calif., on June 11 and wind down in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 1. Last week, Bastardane said more tour dates were coming.

"The Bastardane White Knuckle Tour has come!" the band said May 6. "Look out for even more dates coming soon! All tickets and links are on bastardane.com."

Last month, Bastardane released This Is Rage, the debut from the trio with bassist Jake Dallas and guitarist Ethan Sirotzki accompanying Castor.

But Castor said he finds being compared to his Metallica rocker dad "a little annoying" in an interview. "All of us are our father's sons, mine just happens to be very successful in the industry that we're in," the 21-year-old musician told the Savannah Morning News.

See Bastardane's upcoming tour dates below.

Bastardane Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 27 – Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock

May 31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill ^

June 4 – Camarillo, Calif. @ Brite Room ^

June 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo ^

June 7 – Venice, Calif. @ The Venice West ^

June 8 – San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box ^

June 10 – Seal Beach, Calif. @ Affliction Clothing ^

June 11 – Costa Mesa, Calif. @ Tiki Bar *

June 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge *

June 16 – El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace *

June 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Amp Room *

June 18 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues *

June 19 – Austin, Texas @ Stubbs *

June 21 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues *

June 24 – New Orleans, La. @ Santos *

July 01 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jack Rabbits *

* Newly added date (Leg 2)

^ With OTTTO