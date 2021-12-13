Beartooth Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Silverstein + More

Beartooth have announced a 2022 U.S. tour dubbed The Below Tour Part 2, in support of their most recent album Below.

The tour is set to kick off March 26 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and will wrap up May 3 in Louisville, Ky. Joining Beartooth on the run are Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and Erra. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales starting Dec. 14. See the details and get your tickets here.

Below came out June 25, and serves as Beartooth's fourth studio album. Part 1 of the band's The Below Tour took place earlier this year, which also saw Wage War and Dragged Under on the bill. The run kicked off in mid-August and ended in late September, and was sold out at every stop.

Shortly after the album came out, Beartooth announced they were teaming up with Z2 Comics for a graphic novel companion to it titled The Journey Below. Pre-order your copy of the book here, it's expected to ship in March of 2022.

Beartooth 2022 U.S. Tour

March 26 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

March 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

March 28 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air

March 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 3 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

April 5 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 6 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

April 9 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater

April 10 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 12 – Austin, Texas @ Stubbs

April 13 – Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena

April 15 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 16 – New Orleans, La. @ The Joy Theater

April 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon

April 19 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

April 21 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

April 22 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

April 23 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 24 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

April 26 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

April 27 – Long Island, N.Y. @ The Paramount

April 29 – Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena

April 30 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

May 1 – Rochester, N.Y. @ The Armory

May 3 – Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall