Beartooth Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Silverstein + More
Beartooth have announced a 2022 U.S. tour dubbed The Below Tour Part 2, in support of their most recent album Below.
The tour is set to kick off March 26 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and will wrap up May 3 in Louisville, Ky. Joining Beartooth on the run are Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and Erra. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales starting Dec. 14. See the details and get your tickets here.
Below came out June 25, and serves as Beartooth's fourth studio album. Part 1 of the band's The Below Tour took place earlier this year, which also saw Wage War and Dragged Under on the bill. The run kicked off in mid-August and ended in late September, and was sold out at every stop.
Shortly after the album came out, Beartooth announced they were teaming up with Z2 Comics for a graphic novel companion to it titled The Journey Below. Pre-order your copy of the book here, it's expected to ship in March of 2022.
Beartooth 2022 U.S. Tour
March 26 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
March 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
March 28 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air
March 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
April 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
April 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 3 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
April 5 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 6 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
April 9 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater
April 10 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
April 12 – Austin, Texas @ Stubbs
April 13 – Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena
April 15 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
April 16 – New Orleans, La. @ The Joy Theater
April 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon
April 19 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
April 21 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
April 22 – Richmond, Va. @ The National
April 23 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
April 24 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
April 26 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
April 27 – Long Island, N.Y. @ The Paramount
April 29 – Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena
April 30 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
May 1 – Rochester, N.Y. @ The Armory
May 3 – Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall