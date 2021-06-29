Beartooth Unveil ‘The Journey Below’ Graphic Novel Companion to New Album

Beartooth's fourth album, Below, just dropped last week (June 25) and now the band has unveiled The Journey Below, the graphic novel companion that serves as a prequel to the record that will be released through Z2 Comics.

The graphic novel explores the world of demon overlord Barry, who awakens the memory of Lita, a corporate drone, and she is reminded of how illuminating the world was before rock music was outlawed by some stiffs in suits, ultimately revitalizing her old self with a new sense of who she can be once more.

Beartooth bassist Oshie Bichar commented, “Storytelling has always been something we’ve wanted to dive into as a band. Our goal is to build a universe full of adventure for Beartooth fans to explore."

Writer Tony Lee offered, "I’ve been a fan of Beartooth since Aggressive came out, and I’m over the moon to work with them on this story. The world of Below is a place I’ve wanted to visit a lot during the last year, and now I get to share it with everyone."

Pre-order your copy of The Journey Below here (a variety of formats are available) and view the cover art and additional art prints below.

In further celebration of their latest album, Beartooth also recently announce "The Journey Below" livestream show which will be held on July 14 at 8PM ET. Get more information and tickets here.

PLAYLIST: Hear Beartooth and more in Loudwire's '2021's Best Rock Songs (So Far)' playlist.

Beartooth, The Journey Below Graphic Novel Cover + More Art Prints

Z2 Comics

Agustin Padilla / Z2 Comics

Tony Parker / Z2 Comics

Agustin Alessio / Z2 Comics