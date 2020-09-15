Live Music’s Return Continues, Beartooth Announce Drive-In Show

As the drive-in concert trend heats up, Beartooth have announced a one-off gig in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Oct. 9.

The Columbus, Ohio, group will play at the Menominee Arena and are encouraging all attendees to wear a face mask at the socially-distanced event.

"I can't wait to play this show," said singer Caleb Shomo. "I know it's been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling. We're gonna bring all the heat we physically can. The rock will never be stopped."

To ensure the safety of the band, crew, venue staff and fans, Beartooth have adhered to strict safety guidelines. A press release states, "All necessary and required safety precautions will be in place for band, crew, and patrons. The promoter for this special show has received support from Winnebago County, the City of Oshkosh, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

To grab your tickets for Beartooth's drive-in concert, head here.

Although touring has been off the table for most of the year as the spread of the coronavirus forced the live events industry to mostly shut down, Beartooth were among the few bands who got some time in on the road before quarantine measures were enacted. The band completed a co-headlining North American run with Motionless in White in January.

Beartooth Drive-In Concert

WZOR / Beartooth