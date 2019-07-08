A cross-section of Beartooth and baseball fans will surely be tuned in to ESPN tonight, July 8, when the metalcore act's new cover of the Troggs' classic "Wild Thing" will be used as part of the telecast during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which airs ahead of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game set for July 9.

Starting at 8PM ET today, the MLB's annual home run hitting contest takes over Cleveland's Progressive Field. Eight hitters will swing for the fences for a chance to win $1 million, as MLB.com reported.

But for Beartooth's contribution, the Caleb Shomo-led hard-rockers will call back to the Hollywood film that first introduced the 1966 basher by the English garage quartet into the American pastime's lexicon.

"The city of Cleveland has a rich history in music, and was the setting of hit 1989 film Major League," a press release explained. "Its storyline involved the Cleveland Indians franchise and 'Wild Thing' became a cult classic within the film, for the city, and for the team. The track has been reimagined for 2019 by Beartooth."

This year’s competition features some of the game’s young stars, with Josh Bell, Vlad Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Joc Pederson, Alex Bregman, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Chapman competing against veteran Cleveland Indians representative Carlos Santana. And lucky for them, Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughan won’t be bringing any heaters their way.

Meanwhile, Beartooth continue on the road throughout the rest of the year. After a handful of shows Down Under this month, Beartooth have a few Stateside festival dates lined up for this fall. See all the dates below.

Beartooth 2019 Tour Dates

July 11 – Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

July 12 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner Hotel

July 13 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

July 14 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid

July 18 – Honolulu, Hawaii @ The Republik

July 27 – Montreal, Canada @ Heavy Montreal

July 28 – Bangor, Maine @ Impact Music Festival

Aug. 11 – Horseheads, N.Y. @ iMatter Festival

Sept. 27 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 12 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Self Help Festival