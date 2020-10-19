Beastie Boys Allow Music in a Commercial for the First Time Ever

The legendary Beastie Boys have been extremely strict in never allowing their music to be used in commercials, but the group’s surviving members have made an exception for the first time ever.

During Sunday’s Steelers/Browns NFL game, an ad ran in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden featuring not only Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” but “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies as well.

The TV spot focuses on Michigan concert venue the Blind Pig, which has been open for 50 years and has hosted shows with iconic bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden. Blind Pig co-owner Joe Malcoun criticizes President Trump’s COVID-19 response in the ad, saying, “This is Donald Trump’s economy. There is no plan and you don’t know how to go forward. It makes me so angry. My only hope for my family and for this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election.”

In the past, the Beastie Boys have sued companies like Monster Energy and GoldieBlox for using their music without permission. Mike D and Ad-Rock were awarded nearly $2.4 million in a ruling against Monster Energy and settled their legal battle with GoldieBlox for an undisclosed amount.

Watch the Joe Biden campaign ad below and be sure to vote on Nov. 3.

The Blind Pig | Joe Biden For President 2020