Setlist, Photos + Video – Motley Crue Rock London as Dogs of War, Play Beastie Boys Classic Live for First Time

On June 23, 2023, Motley Crue posted a tweet alluding to them performing as Dögs of War at London’s The Underworld on June 30. (The tweet also featured a 41-second clip of a mysterious track, but more on that below.) Indeed, the group played an intimate set under that pseudonym this past Friday, with plenty of fan favorites and one surprise cover delighting those in attendance.

Per UCR, the band issued a press release around the time of the tweet that stated:

Motley Crue has not confirmed the rumors but everything is strongly pointing in the direction that this is Motley Crue performing a club show to 450 people under the name Dogs of War the night before their Wembley Stadium show that will take place in front of 90,000 fans on Saturday July 1. . . . Motley Crue have been in the studio recording new music with producer Bob Rock in recent months and it is confirmed that “Dogs of War” is the name of one of the new songs."

Presumably, then, the snippet was the group’s first glimpse at new music with guitarist John 5 since they recorded original material for The Dirt soundtrack.

As for the aforementioned not-so-secret concert at The Underworld – via Setlist.fm – it consisted entirely of either singles or covers, such as “Dr. Feelgood,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Shout at the Devil” and a mid-set medley of Gary Glitter’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll (Part 2),” “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” the Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the U.K.” and the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.” Perhaps most excitingly, they debuted a live rendition of Beastie Boys’ synonymous 1986 anthem, “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!).”

In their review of the show, Classic Rock Magazine said that the quartet “thrust [attendees] back into [their] glam metal heyday,” with “two scantily clad backup singers pulling out their most seductive dance moves.” Regarding frontman Vince Neil – who’s recently been accused of using backing vocal tracks – the magazine noted that he was “the real deal” prior to also praising the energy of bandmates Nikki Sixx, John 5 and Tommy Lee.

In related news, former guitarist Mick Mars recently claimed that his former bandmates are “trying to take [his] legacy away.” He also admitted that he wants his final resting place to be in the Bermuda Triangle.

You can view the entire Dögs of War setlist below, as well as check out photos and fan-shot videos from the June 30 concert.

Motley Crue (as Dögs of War) Setlist – June 30, 2023 in London, England (via Setlist.fm)

1. Wild Side

2. Shout at the Devil

3. Too Fast for Love

4. Live Wire

5. Looks That Kill

6. Medley: Rock ‘n’ Roll (Part 2) / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop

7. (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!) (Beastie Boys cover) (First time live by Motley Crue)

8. Dr. Feelgood

9. Girls, Girls, Girls

10. Primal Scream

11. Kickstart My Heart

Motley Crue (as Dögs of War), Live Footage from June 30, 2023 in London, England

“(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)”

“Kickstart My Heart”

“Girls, Girls, Girls”

“Primal Scream”

“John 5 Guitar Solo / Smokin’ in the Boys Room”

Photos – Motley Crue (as Dögs of War) Live on June 30, 2023 in London, England

