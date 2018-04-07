Behemoth’s ‘Messe Noire’ Live Clip Is Evil Incarnate

In the modern era, it's difficult to purvey a genuine sense of pure evil onstage, but Poland's Behemoth defied this as they brought The Satanist to the stage in its entirety on multiple headlining tours around the globe. The performance has been documented in the form of the upcoming Messe Noire live album and film and the blackened death metal horde has just previewed the release with another offering, this time in the form of the video for the track "Messe Noire."

Shot in black and white, there's a dramatic effect to the video with time-lapse moments contrasting the blast-fed passages and aligning with the predominant dissonance. Incessant strobe flashes and and piercing beams of light shining upward from the stage's floor also draw out the manic elements of "Messe Noire" in this clip.

"'Messe Noire'. Well, that is everything that the Behemoth live magick represents and we're stoked that we have a true representation on record for everyone out there to enjoy," states Nergal. "'Messe Noire' captures the true intensity of what we do as a band and the energy we share with our fans. This is also an exclamation mark, the perfect way to conclude The Satanist cycle which has been an overwhelming experience and amazing chapter in Behemoth's career and our lives so far! By the release of Messe Noire we would like to hail our legions all around the world for undying support! Now let the art speak..."

The Messe Noire live album/film will be released April 13 through Metal Blade and pre-orders are available here.

Behemoth will be featured on the first North American leg of Slayer's farewell tour, rounded out by Lamb of God, Anthrax and Testament. The run kicks off on May 10 and to see the full list of upcoming stops, head here.

Meanwhile, Behemoth have been working on the successor to 2014's The Satanist and the album is now in the mixing phase as fans hope for a 2018 release. Nergal also appears to have another opportunity on the table as Judas Priest's Rob Halford expressed interest in collaborating with the Behemoth mainman.

