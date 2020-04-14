Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Polish Government Pushing Abortion Ban During Pandemic

Coronavirus has affected all our lives in a variety of ways and while it is the main focus on the minds of most, it doesn't mean that there aren't other things happening in the world worth attention. In Poland, Behemoth frontman Nergal is making sure a piece of legislation in Poland doesn't go unnoticed, calling attention to his country's government attempting to push an abortion ban through amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "Stop Abortion" bill is scheduled to be read on April 15 and 16 and if passed it would restrict the reproductive rights of women in Poland. This comes as the country is currently under self-isolating practices that ban large gatherings, thus keeping assembly of protests from happening and hurting the chances that the bill might be denied.

"Polish government is using isolation restrictions to enact the complete abortion ban in my home country. I’m speechless and terrified to see how shameless they are on the way to utter victory... to turn Poland into next North Korea or Belarus. Utterly disgusting. I honestly hate the fact I breathe the same air," bemoans the musician.

The singer has not been one to keep quiet, especially when it comes to the Polish government. In 2010, he famously faced blasphemy charges in Poland for ripping up a bible onstage during a performance and calling it "a book of lies." The charges against him were later dropped.

In 2017, he butted heads with Polish authorities again, this time being summoned by Polish prosecutors over the sale of a piece of merchandise that resembled Poland's official coat of arms. The next year he emerged victorious in his legal battle with the Polish government.

Behemoth's most recent album was 2018's I Loved You at Your Darkest.