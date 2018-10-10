Behemoth recently unveiled "God = Dog" vegan dog food and if you, as a human, felt left out of the metal merch mix, the Polish blackened death metal battalion has something for you: the new Wolf ov Siberia double IPA.

The pint-sized brew was made in conspiracy with Kings Country Brewers Collective and packs a hefty 7.7 percent ABV. "Wolf ov Siberia pours pale gold in the glass, with a light lupulin haze. A blistering blast of bright lemon and crushed lime greets your nose, followed by grapefruit, melon and green pine from a megaload of Citra, Motueka and Centennial hops. Balanced by soft wheat and flaked rye, with a touch of savage bitterness on the finish," says the press release.

Metal Blade

Tony Bellis (co-founder, Kings County Brewers Collective) comments: "We love brewing a wide variety of different beer styles at KCBC and strive to constantly challenge our drinkers' taste buds - in the same way that Behemoth has consistently pushed the boundaries of metal into brutal, uncharted territories over the years. Having been long time Behemoth fans, we're incredibly excited to collaborate with them on this killer Double IPA."

Behemoth frontman Nergal adds, "Behemoth global domination is still in full effect! After partnering with our friends at Perun to give you a unique craft experience, we thought why just brew beer for the lucky ones in Europe? Kings County Brewers Collective said they could delight the palate of the Americans too! Just in time for our album release October 5th, you'll be seeing Wolf ov Siberia at a bar near you!"

A release party for the beer is being held at the KCBC Brewery and Taproom in Brooklyn, N.Y. on October 15. For more information, head here. The Wolf ov Siberia beer will also be available at the "Thou Art Darkest" art exhibits in New York (Nov. 3) and Los Angeles (Nov. 25). Get more details on these events at this location.

Catch Behemoth supporting their new album, I Loved You at Your Darkest, on their North American headlining tour which kicks off on Oct. 20. Support on the run will come from At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room.

Behemoth's Nergal Plays 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'