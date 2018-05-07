Behemoth Debut New Song ‘Wolves ov Siberia’ Live

Behemoth took the stage at the Pulp Summer Slam festival in the Philippines on May 5 and surprised fans with "Wolves ov Siberia," a blasting three-minute song off their yet-to-be-titled successor to 2014's The Satanist.

Unrelenting across its brief but devastating runtime, "Wolves ov Siberia" is patented Behemoth bathed in a nightmarish hellscape and doom-bringing riff fueled by the concussive force of drummer Inferno.

Not much else is known about Behemoth's forthcoming album at this time, other than that the Polish battalion has finished recording it. During the recording process, Nergal kept fans updated on his personal Instagram profile as well as Behemoth's. One clip showed the mainman in the studio conducting a group of kids as they laid down backing vocals on at least one of the album's songs, presenting a tantalizing teaser.

Since the release of The Satanist, Behemoth have toured the globe in support of the album, even performing it in its entirety in more recent years. Two of these album celebrations were chronicled in the Messe Noire live album/film and you can read our review here. In this time, Nergal also released an album with his dark blues/country project, Me and That Man.

Catch Behemoth this spring and summer as they head out on the road with Slayer while the trash giants wave goodbye on their farewell run. The tour kicks off on May 10 and you can see a list of all upcoming dates here.

Behemoth Albums Ranked