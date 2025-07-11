17 Essential ’90s Rock Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl + Where to Buy Them

For those looking to grow their record collection, here are some essential '90s rock albums everyone should own on vinyl, and where to buy them.

The '90s are one of the most beloved decades for a variety of reasons, and the nostalgia factor is especially strong in regards to the music. Grunge and alternative rock completely dominated the first couple of years of the decade, and then there was post-grunge and nu-metal later on — all while some of rock's giants were still pumping out records.

Vinyl wasn't a very popular music format in the '90s compared to CDs and cassette tapes. Sales went from over one billion in 1981 to just 33 million by 1995 (via Spin). So odds are, if you bought any of these albums back then, they might still be missing from your vinyl collection.

Whether you're new to collecting vinyl or just looking for some more to add to your current stock, below are 13 essential '90s rock albums you should own copies of. We noted three key tracks from each album underneath the artwork for a refresher, as well as links to buy them through Loudwire's record shop (we've got tons of metal records available too — don't panic).

Now, check out those '90s rock essentials and see what your collection is missing!

Pearl Jam, 'Ten' (1991)

pearl jam ten vinyl cover Epic loading...

Key Tracks: "Even Flow," "Alive," "Jeremy

Buy it here.

Guns N' Roses, 'Use Your Illusion I' (1991)

guns n' roses, use your illusion I Geffen loading...

Key Tracks: "Live and Let Die," "Don't Cry," "November Rain"

Buy it here.

Guns N' Roses, 'Use Your Illusion II' (1991)

guns n' roses, use your illusion II Geffen loading...

Key Tracks: "Civil War," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Estranged"

Buy it here.

Nirvana, 'Nevermind' (1991)

nevermind by nirvana Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "In Bloom," "Come as You Are"

Buy it here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Blood Sugar Sex Magik' (1991)

red hot chili peppers, blood sugar sex magik Warner Bros. loading...

Key Tracks: "Suck My Kiss," "Give It Away," "Under the Bridge"

Buy it here.

Soundgarden, 'Badmotorfinger' (1991)

soundgarden, badmotorfinger A&M loading...

Key Tracks: "Rusty Cage," "Outshined," "Jesus Christ Pose"

Buy it here.

Alice In Chains, 'Dirt' (1992)

Columbia Records Columbia Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Them Bones," "Rooster," "Would?"

Buy it here.

Stone Temple Pilots, 'Core' (1992)

stone temple pilots, core Atlantic Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Wicked Garden," "Creep," "Plush"

Buy it here.

Green Day, 'Dookie' (1994)

Reprise Records Reprise Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Longview," "Basket Case," "When I Come Around"

Buy it here.

Nine Inch Nails, 'The Downward Spiral' (1994)

nine inch nails the downward spiral Nothing / Interscope loading...

Key Tracks: "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Hurt"

Buy it here.

Bush, 'Sixteen Stone' (1994)

bush, comedown Trauma / Interscope loading...

Key Tracks: "Everything Zen," "Comedown," "Machinehead"

Buy it here.

Smashing Pumpkins, 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' (1995)

smashing pumpkins, mellon collie and the infinite sadness, 90s albums to pass on to your children Virgin loading...

Key Tracks: "Tonight, Tonight," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979"

Buy it here.

Alanis Morissette, 'Jagged Little Pill' (1995)

alanis morissette hand in my pocket Maverick loading...

Key Tracks: "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic"

Buy it here.

Oasis, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' (1995)

oasis wonderwall Creation loading...

Key Tracks: "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova"

Buy it here.

Foo Fighters, 'The Colour and the Shape' (1997)

foo fighters, the colour and the shape, 90s albums to pass on to your children Roswell / Capitol loading...

Key Tracks: "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "Everlong"

Buy it here.

Blink-182, 'Enema of the State' (1999)

MCA Records MCA Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Aliens Exist," "What's My Age Again?," "All the Small Things"

Buy it here.

Rage Against the Machine, 'The Battle of Los Angeles' (1999)

Epic Epic loading...

Key Tracks: "Testify," "Guerrilla Radio," "Sleep Now in the Fire"

Buy it here.

