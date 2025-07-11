17 Essential ’90s Rock Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl + Where to Buy Them
For those looking to grow their record collection, here are some essential '90s rock albums everyone should own on vinyl, and where to buy them.
The '90s are one of the most beloved decades for a variety of reasons, and the nostalgia factor is especially strong in regards to the music. Grunge and alternative rock completely dominated the first couple of years of the decade, and then there was post-grunge and nu-metal later on — all while some of rock's giants were still pumping out records.
Vinyl wasn't a very popular music format in the '90s compared to CDs and cassette tapes. Sales went from over one billion in 1981 to just 33 million by 1995 (via Spin). So odds are, if you bought any of these albums back then, they might still be missing from your vinyl collection.
Whether you're new to collecting vinyl or just looking for some more to add to your current stock, below are 13 essential '90s rock albums you should own copies of. We noted three key tracks from each album underneath the artwork for a refresher, as well as links to buy them through Loudwire's record shop (we've got tons of metal records available too — don't panic).
Now, check out those '90s rock essentials and see what your collection is missing!
Pearl Jam, 'Ten' (1991)
Key Tracks: "Even Flow," "Alive," "Jeremy
Guns N' Roses, 'Use Your Illusion I' (1991)
Key Tracks: "Live and Let Die," "Don't Cry," "November Rain"
Guns N' Roses, 'Use Your Illusion II' (1991)
Key Tracks: "Civil War," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Estranged"
Nirvana, 'Nevermind' (1991)
Key Tracks: "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "In Bloom," "Come as You Are"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Blood Sugar Sex Magik' (1991)
Key Tracks: "Suck My Kiss," "Give It Away," "Under the Bridge"
Soundgarden, 'Badmotorfinger' (1991)
Key Tracks: "Rusty Cage," "Outshined," "Jesus Christ Pose"
Alice In Chains, 'Dirt' (1992)
Key Tracks: "Them Bones," "Rooster," "Would?"
Stone Temple Pilots, 'Core' (1992)
Key Tracks: "Wicked Garden," "Creep," "Plush"
Green Day, 'Dookie' (1994)
Key Tracks: "Longview," "Basket Case," "When I Come Around"
Nine Inch Nails, 'The Downward Spiral' (1994)
Key Tracks: "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Hurt"
Bush, 'Sixteen Stone' (1994)
Key Tracks: "Everything Zen," "Comedown," "Machinehead"
Smashing Pumpkins, 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' (1995)
Key Tracks: "Tonight, Tonight," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979"
Alanis Morissette, 'Jagged Little Pill' (1995)
Key Tracks: "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic"
Oasis, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' (1995)
Key Tracks: "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova"
Foo Fighters, 'The Colour and the Shape' (1997)
Key Tracks: "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "Everlong"
Blink-182, 'Enema of the State' (1999)
Key Tracks: "Aliens Exist," "What's My Age Again?," "All the Small Things"
Rage Against the Machine, 'The Battle of Los Angeles' (1999)
Key Tracks: "Testify," "Guerrilla Radio," "Sleep Now in the Fire"
