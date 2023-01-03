Poll: What’s the Best Beastie Boys Album? – Vote Now

If it weren't for the Beastie Boys, a lot of bands with rap and hip-hop undertones wouldn't exist today. But which of their albums was the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

The Beastie Boys formed in New York City in 1978 and released their first album Licensed to Ill in 1986. It became the first rap record to land at the top of the Billboard 200, which opened the doors for rap-laced rock and metal music to enter the mainstream. Its follow-up, Paul's Boutique, didn't perform as well on the charts, but is was still regarded a landmark album for the group often viewed by critics as being ahead of its time.

Their 1992 effort Check Your Head landed at No. 10, and then they had another No. 1 with 1994's Ill Communication. Both subsequent records, 1998's Hello Nasty and 2004's To the 5 Boroughs, also topped the chart. Beastie Boys released two more albums in 2007 and 2011 before Adam "MCA" Yauch tragically died in 2012.

