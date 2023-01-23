Poll: What’s the Best Blink-182 Album? – Vote Now

Blink-182 are one of the most beloved bands of the last 30 years, and were a major pillar in the foundation of the pop-punk genre. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Blink-182 formed in 1992, and the original trio consisted of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Scott Raynor. Their debut studio album Chesire Cat came out three years later, when they were still going by Blink rather than Blink-182. Though the record didn't chart in the U.S., the singles "M+M's" and "Wasting Time" received a decent amount of radio airplay in the Los Angeles area, which helped them start to gain popularity.

The rockers' 1997 follow-up Dude Ranch was their major label debut, after they signed to MCA Records in '96. It peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard 200 and then they set out on the Vans Warped Tour, both of which expanded the scope of the band's popularity even more. It was their last release with Raynor, however, before they recruited Travis Barker of The Aquabats.

The revamped lineup saw true mainstream success after the release of 1999's Enema of the State, which featured some of their mega hits, including "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?". This newfound stardom set Blink-182 up to be one of the biggest bands of the 2000s, and their 2001 fourth release, Take off Your Pants and Jacket, became their first No. 1 album.

Blink dropped one more album before they went on hiatus in 2005, and then reunited in 2009 and put out Neighborhoods. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio replaced DeLonge in 2015, and this new version of the group put out California (2016) and Nine (2019). As of 2022, DeLonge is back in the band, they've released a song together called "Edging" and have another new album on the way. Until then, you can catch them on tour — buy tickets here.

