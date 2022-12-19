A rough timeline for a new blink-182 album has emerged after singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, the rocker who recently returned to the band, revealed in a Dec. 17 post on social media that it's "coming in a few months." Around the same time, his blink-182 bandmates offered other updates about the album.

DeLonge's comeback to the veteran pop-punk act was announced in October. It was then that the group — Delonge, bassist-vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker — promised that a new blink-182 album was also on the way. The band's first single with DeLonge in over a decade, "Edging," arrived on Oct. 14.

See each member's latest update below.

"New Album Coming in a few months," DeLonge said alongside a live photo of blink-182 on Instagram. That same day (Dec. 17), Barker posted a video of him recording drums, evidently for a song called "Anthem Pt. 3," a seeming sequel to blink's other songs called "Anthem."

On Dec. 13, Hoppus shared what looked to be new blink-182 lyrics. The stanza reads, "I like to eat cheese / In my U-Haul / And drink so much beer / I never poop at all / I put my dog down / And pulled my grandma's plug / I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved."

On Dec. 18, Barker's drum tech, Daniel Jensen, gave another new blink-182 album update, as Kerrang! reported. "I've been in the studio all week working on the new blink-182 album w/ Travis Barker and it's coming out awesome!" the tech said. "I really think blink fans are going to love it."

In 2023 and 2024, blink-182 will hit the road on a massive world tour. See all the dates below the band's social band updates. Get blink-182 concert tickets here.

blink-182 Instagram Posts - Dec. 13–18, 2022

blink-182 World Tour Dates 2023–2024

March 11, 2023 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial

March 14, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

March 17–19, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

March 17–19, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

March 21–22, 2023 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA

March 23–26, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

March 24–26, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

March 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio Deportes

April 1–2, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ TBA

May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr

May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Arena

May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr

Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr

Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Canada @ Saddledome

July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr

July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Oct. 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre

Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 – London, England @ The O2

Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr

Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr

Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena