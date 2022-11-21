Poll: What’s the Best Breaking Benjamin Album? – Vote Now

Breaking Benjamin have been one of the powerhouse bands of the contemporary rock scene since the early 2000s. Though they've toured relentlessly, they haven't released an album since 2018, so we want to know which of their records you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Breaking Benjamin formed in Pennsylvania in 1999 after vocalist Benjamin Burnley temporarily moved to California, where he met drummer Jeremy Hummel, and then returned home. They started to gain recognition on the local level after a nearby DJ put the song "Polyamorous" into heavy rotation on the radio, and by 2002, they had signed to Hollywood Records.

Their debut album Saturate came out later that year, and though it wasn't a huge commercial success, it gave the band a good head start. When they released its follow-up We Are Not Alone two years later, they broke the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, and then its successor Phobia (2006) peaked at No. 2.

After releasing one more album, Dear Agony in 2009, Breaking Benjamin went on hiatus due to disagreements between Burnley and the other members of the band. He returned with a whole new crew in 2014, and the response couldn't have been more triumphant — their 2015 record Dark Before Dawn earned them their first No. 1, having sold 135,000 pure albums in its first week.

Ember is the last album Breaking Benjamin put out, which was released in 2018, and the world has seen quite a bit of change since then. So head below to vote for your favorite Breaking Benjamin album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Nickelback album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.