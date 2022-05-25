10 Best + Really Different Covers of Dio’s ‘Holy Diver’ – Ranked

Released in May of 1983, Dio’s debut LP – Holy Diver – is among the greatest heavy metal albums ever, and a big reason why is its title track.

It's centered around “a Christ figure” who, according to Ronnie James Dio, goes to another planet to do “exactly the same as we’ve apparently experienced . . . dying for the sins of man so that man can start again.” That concept, coupled with its killer riffs and melodies, resulted in an instant classic.

It was only a matter of time, then, before numerous other artists reinterpreted “Holy Diver,” with the 10 here (which are ranked worst to best) exemplifying some truly dramatic changes. They’re not all shiny diamonds or rainbows in the dark, but they’re certainly worthy of recognition if nothing else.

