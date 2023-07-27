Here are the seven best death-doom albums of the last 10 years, chosen by Fires In the Distance leader and guitarist Yegor Savonin.

The band was formed in 2016 in Connecticut, and they recently released their second album, Air Not Meant For Us, a remarkable followup to the buzz worthy Echoes From Deep November debut, both released through Prosthetic Records.

Their sound leans toward what many would consider to be a more European-flavored style, big on melody and atmosphere to steer emotions atop a bedrock of burly, plodding rhythms. Lyrically, it's some pretty downer stuff as one would expect from the melodic death-doom subgenre — aching, tormented and weighed down by the dark corner of the mind. There's also a sense of yearning and mysticism, which plays well off the mournful moments that still seem to offer some hope for emotional reprieve.

Basically, it's pretty dense, but an incredibly immersive, rewarding record.

Since Fires In the Distance are relative newcomers to the scene, we wanted to get Savonin's take on other standouts playing a similar style over the last decade, which you can see further down the page, beneath the video player for the band's music video for "Wisdom of the Falling Leaves."

Fires in the Distance, "Wisdom of the Falling Leaves" (Music Video)