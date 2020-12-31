The 13 Best Debut Albums From Up-and-Coming Acts in 2020

When it comes to debut albums, 2020 saw some of rock’s biggest hitters go it alone, as the likes of Corey Taylor and Hayley Williams finally released their first solo albums. Both did a pretty great job of it, but as well as the veterans did, so, too, did the newcomers bring the fire.

Despite the world at large falling apart across the past 12 months, rock and metal didn’t stop moving, as exciting new bands such as Gulch, Nova Twins and Tallah proudly emerged to wave the flag for all things heavy.

From all corners of the rock and metal world, these were the 13 Best Debut Albums from the finest emerging artists that 2020 had to offer…