Poll: What’s the Best Disturbed Album? – Vote Now

Disturbed released their first new song in four years last month, "Hey You," which likely means we'll be getting a new album from the rockers soon. But which of their previous releases in the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Disturbed came in hard and heavy with their 2000 debut album The Sickness, which features some of their most legendary songs, including "Down With the Sickness." Thanks to the popularity of its songs, combined with the timing — nu-metal was at the forefront of the heavy music world by this point — the record was a commercial success. Though it only peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200, it spent a total of 103 weeks on the chart, and it set the band up for a string of extremely successful releases.

Their next five records, Believe (2002), Ten Thousand Fists (2005), Indestructible (2008), Asylum (2010) and Immortalized (2015) all went No. 1, and 2018's Evolution peaked at No. 4. So, Disturbed haven't put out an album that hasn't reached the Top 5 since their first.

We don't know much about Disturbed's collection of new songs yet outside of "Hey You," and the fact that David Draiman said it sounds like it belongs between The Sickness and Ten Thousands Fists. But for now, they have plenty of solid releases to keep their fans entertained until the release date for No. 8 drops.

Head below to vote for your favorite Disturbed album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Iron Maiden album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

