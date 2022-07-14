Disturbed Drop Fiery First New Song in Four Years ‘Hey You’

Disturbed are back with a brand new single "Hey You," which serves as their first music release in four years. They also put out a cinematic sci-fi video to go along with it.

Late last year, frontman David Draiman teased that the band's follow-up to 2018's Evolution will be "angsty" and "aggressive," further adding that it'll sound like "old-school Disturbed." The vocalist placed it between The Sickness and Ten Thousands Fists in terms of their discography — and based on the galloping rhythm of "Hey You," his description seems to be pretty accurate so far.

"'Hey You' is basically a wake-up call. I think that the lockdown and the pandemic in general, the past two years, three years of our existence already at this point, has been this incredible, perfect storm of elements," Draiman explained of the song during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"We had isolation, we had removal from any kind of normalcy, we had people really go down the rabbit hole of social media in a big, big way. And if anything, it intensified the division that was already there. People really stick to their respective camps and their respective allegiances, whether it's political or religious or otherwise. It's become hyper-intensified over the course of these past number of years."

Draiman further elaborated that "Hey You" in particular addresses all of the "outrage addiction" he's witnessed over the last few years, which is something he's never seen in his life.

"This song is speaking to that, it's speaking to the fact that we're our own worst enemy sometimes because of these little barriers we set up for ourselves," he concluded.

Check out the video for the song and its lyrics below. To hear more about the album, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET to hear the full interview.

Disturbed, 'Hey You' Lyrics

Hey You

Have you had enough of it?

How the blind are leading the blind

Hey you

Are you angered enough

Do you feel confined

Are you losing your mind

Hey You

Done putting up with it

Inner peace isn’t easy to find

Hey You

Are you strong enough to stop jumping in

Can we begin again then

And when you won’t let go

Just keep this thought in mind

The closest mirror reveals the true enemy staring back at you

Hey you, walking away

You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one

Hey you throw it away

You’ll only grow to despise it

Realize it

Hey you

Hey you

Can you feel the effect of it

That shot keeps rotting your mind

Hey you

Have you woken up

Do you still deny it

Are you comply

Hey you

The world is so full of it

Madness is easy to find

Hey you

Is it bad enough

You continue to lie

Telling me you’re fine with it

You know you can’t let go

So keep this thought in mind

Your greatest enemy is still alive, and growing inside you

Hey you, walking away

You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one

Hey you throw it away

You’ll only grow to despise it

Realize it

Hey you, walking away

You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one

Hey you throw it away

You’ll only grow to despise it

Realize it

Hey you

There’s too many of us

There’s too many of us

There’s too many

Too many of us, there’s too many of us around

There’s too many of us

There’s too many of us

There’s too many

Too many of us, too many of us now

There’s too many of us

There’s too many of us

There’s too many, too many of us

There’s too many of us around

There’s too many of us

There’s too many of us

There’s too many

Hey you, walking away

You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one

Hey you throw it away

You’ll only grow to despise it

Realize it

Hey you, walking away

You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one

Hey you throw it away

You’ll only grow to despise it

You know you’ll grow to despise it

Hey you, there’s too many of us around

Hey you, there’s too many of us around

Hey you, there’s too many of us around

Distubed, 'Hey You' Music Video