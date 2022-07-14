Disturbed Drop Fiery First New Song in Four Years ‘Hey You’
Disturbed are back with a brand new single "Hey You," which serves as their first music release in four years. They also put out a cinematic sci-fi video to go along with it.
Late last year, frontman David Draiman teased that the band's follow-up to 2018's Evolution will be "angsty" and "aggressive," further adding that it'll sound like "old-school Disturbed." The vocalist placed it between The Sickness and Ten Thousands Fists in terms of their discography — and based on the galloping rhythm of "Hey You," his description seems to be pretty accurate so far.
"'Hey You' is basically a wake-up call. I think that the lockdown and the pandemic in general, the past two years, three years of our existence already at this point, has been this incredible, perfect storm of elements," Draiman explained of the song during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
"We had isolation, we had removal from any kind of normalcy, we had people really go down the rabbit hole of social media in a big, big way. And if anything, it intensified the division that was already there. People really stick to their respective camps and their respective allegiances, whether it's political or religious or otherwise. It's become hyper-intensified over the course of these past number of years."
Draiman further elaborated that "Hey You" in particular addresses all of the "outrage addiction" he's witnessed over the last few years, which is something he's never seen in his life.
"This song is speaking to that, it's speaking to the fact that we're our own worst enemy sometimes because of these little barriers we set up for ourselves," he concluded.
Check out the video for the song and its lyrics below. To hear more about the album, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET to hear the full interview.
Disturbed, 'Hey You' Lyrics
Hey You
Have you had enough of it?
How the blind are leading the blind
Hey you
Are you angered enough
Do you feel confined
Are you losing your mind
Hey You
Done putting up with it
Inner peace isn’t easy to find
Hey You
Are you strong enough to stop jumping in
Can we begin again then
And when you won’t let go
Just keep this thought in mind
The closest mirror reveals the true enemy staring back at you
Hey you, walking away
You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one
Hey you throw it away
You’ll only grow to despise it
Realize it
Hey you
Hey you
Can you feel the effect of it
That shot keeps rotting your mind
Hey you
Have you woken up
Do you still deny it
Are you comply
Hey you
The world is so full of it
Madness is easy to find
Hey you
Is it bad enough
You continue to lie
Telling me you’re fine with it
You know you can’t let go
So keep this thought in mind
Your greatest enemy is still alive, and growing inside you
Hey you, walking away
You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one
Hey you throw it away
You’ll only grow to despise it
Realize it
Hey you, walking away
You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one
Hey you throw it away
You’ll only grow to despise it
Realize it
Hey you
There’s too many of us
There’s too many of us
There’s too many
Too many of us, there’s too many of us around
There’s too many of us
There’s too many of us
There’s too many
Too many of us, too many of us now
There’s too many of us
There’s too many of us
There’s too many, too many of us
There’s too many of us around
There’s too many of us
There’s too many of us
There’s too many
Hey you, walking away
You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one
Hey you throw it away
You’ll only grow to despise it
Realize it
Hey you, walking away
You’ve got the wrong kind of mindset, and it’s helping no one
Hey you throw it away
You’ll only grow to despise it
You know you’ll grow to despise it
Hey you, there’s too many of us around
Hey you, there’s too many of us around
Hey you, there’s too many of us around
Distubed, 'Hey You' Music Video