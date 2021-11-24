David Draiman Says Upcoming Album Is ‘Old School Disturbed’

All artists tend to evolve throughout their careers, and some even stray quite far from what they originally sounded like when they first started out. David Draiman teased Disturbed's upcoming album, saying that it sounds like "old school Disturbed."

"Well, it's angsty, that's for sure. It's aggressive, it's rhythmic, it's anthemic — it's old school Disturbed," the vocalist told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "If I had to target it, it's somewhere between The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists. It's in that realm, and it was really, really nice going back there. We're just digging the shit out of it right now."

While the frontman added that there are some themes that occur throughout the record, it's too early for them to determine whether they consider it a concept album or not because "nothing has yet been finalized lyrically."

Furthermore, Draiman said he would love to eventually recruit outside artists to collaborate with them, as it's something that Disturbed haven't done before.

As far as a timeline for release, the singer is hopeful that the album will be out in the fall of 2022.

"We're gonna hopefully start tracking right after the New Year, and feeling the way that it's feeling, it's not gonna take long," he enthused.

The record will serve as Disturbed's 8th studio release, and the follow-up to 2018's Evolution. Until then, you can hear Draiman lend his vocals on Nita Strauss' latest single "Dead Inside."

