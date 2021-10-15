Disturbed’s David Draiman Guests on New Nita Strauss Song ‘Dead Inside’

Alice Cooper shredder Nita Strauss has debuted a music video for her new solo song, "Dead Inside," which features Disturbed singer David Draiman.

"This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman," commented Strauss, who released her instrumental debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018.

"Dead Inside" sheds the fretboard pyrotechnics that dominated Strauss' first record and leans more in a hard rock direction, anchored by an effectively simple, catchy lead melody and driving drum beat which provide the perfect foundation for Draiman's snarl 'n' soar vocal tactics.

"David's voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world," Strauss enthused.

"Serendipity can be really cool," said Draiman of the collaborative effort.

"We've been friends for years," he noted and explained, "Nita sent me the track… I didn't have time to work on it right away… then, in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. Incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it."

No news of a second full length has come yet, but the single does come less than a month before Strauss is scheduled to hit the road on a solo tour across the United States from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18, not long after she gets off tour with Alice Cooper, where she will no longer be in danger of being struck in the head by a broken cane.

Watch the music video for "Dead Inside" below and see Strauss' upcoming 'Winter Wasteland' tour dates further down the page.

Nita Strauss, "Dead Inside" Lyrics

I see it crumbling

Right in front of me

There’s no stopping it

So get that out of your mind

You can’t run from it

You know you never had a choice

And now you’d better make your peace with it

It’s unravelling

Become clear to me

A new terrorism

Taking over our lives

The beast’s hungering

It keeps ravening

There’s no remedy

And do we even want it now Look in my eyes

And know that I

Am dead inside

From the countless lies

That have eaten us alive

I know why

I’m dead inside

You’re dead inside

We’re dead inside Can’t handle it

Collective punishment

Who are these maniacs taking over our lives

The old strategy

Destroy liberty

A modern tragedy, and can we be forgiven?

Swift consequence

Without evidence

Losing relevance?

Hate will keep you alive

The beast’s hungering

It keeps ravening

Have you ever thought that maybe we deserve it now Will you bury the dead

Hear what I said

Time to bury the dead

Remember what I said I know I

Am dead inside

From the countless lies

That have eaten us alive

And now we all know why

I’m dead inside

You’re dead inside

We’re dead inside

Nita Strauss, "Dead Inside" feat. David Draiman

Sumerian Records

Nita Strauss 2021 'Winter Wasteland' U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Hangar

Nov. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Nov. 15 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

Nov. 16 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Encore

Nov. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Nov. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlows

Nov. 22 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

Nov. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

Nov. 30 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Dec. 01 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Dec. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Dec. 03 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Dec. 04 - Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Dec. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Market Hotel

Dec. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Dec. 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

Dec. 10 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Dec. 11 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Dec. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

Dec. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon

Dec. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club

Dec. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

Dec. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

Dec. 18 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room