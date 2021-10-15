Disturbed’s David Draiman Guests on New Nita Strauss Song ‘Dead Inside’
Alice Cooper shredder Nita Strauss has debuted a music video for her new solo song, "Dead Inside," which features Disturbed singer David Draiman.
"This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman," commented Strauss, who released her instrumental debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018.
"Dead Inside" sheds the fretboard pyrotechnics that dominated Strauss' first record and leans more in a hard rock direction, anchored by an effectively simple, catchy lead melody and driving drum beat which provide the perfect foundation for Draiman's snarl 'n' soar vocal tactics.
"David's voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world," Strauss enthused.
"Serendipity can be really cool," said Draiman of the collaborative effort.
"We've been friends for years," he noted and explained, "Nita sent me the track… I didn't have time to work on it right away… then, in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. Incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it."
No news of a second full length has come yet, but the single does come less than a month before Strauss is scheduled to hit the road on a solo tour across the United States from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18, not long after she gets off tour with Alice Cooper, where she will no longer be in danger of being struck in the head by a broken cane.
Watch the music video for "Dead Inside" below and see Strauss' upcoming 'Winter Wasteland' tour dates further down the page.
Nita Strauss, "Dead Inside" Lyrics
I see it crumbling
Right in front of me
There’s no stopping it
So get that out of your mind
You can’t run from it
You know you never had a choice
And now you’d better make your peace with it
It’s unravelling
Become clear to me
A new terrorism
Taking over our lives
The beast’s hungering
It keeps ravening
There’s no remedy
And do we even want it now
Look in my eyes
And know that I
Am dead inside
From the countless lies
That have eaten us alive
I know why
I’m dead inside
You’re dead inside
We’re dead inside
Can’t handle it
Collective punishment
Who are these maniacs taking over our lives
The old strategy
Destroy liberty
A modern tragedy, and can we be forgiven?
Swift consequence
Without evidence
Losing relevance?
Hate will keep you alive
The beast’s hungering
It keeps ravening
Have you ever thought that maybe we deserve it now
Will you bury the dead
Hear what I said
Time to bury the dead
Remember what I said
I know I
Am dead inside
From the countless lies
That have eaten us alive
And now we all know why
I’m dead inside
You’re dead inside
We’re dead inside
Nita Strauss 2021 'Winter Wasteland' U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Hangar
Nov. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Nov. 15 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse Bar & Grill
Nov. 16 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Encore
Nov. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Nov. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlows
Nov. 22 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz
Nov. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
Nov. 30 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Dec. 01 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
Dec. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Dec. 03 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Dec. 04 - Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
Dec. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Market Hotel
Dec. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Dec. 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels
Dec. 10 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Dec. 11 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Dec. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
Dec. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon
Dec. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club
Dec. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater
Dec. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
Dec. 18 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room