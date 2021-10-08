Ever go to a concert and get an America's Funniest Home Videos moment? During Alice Cooper's Thursday (Oct. 7) show in Charlotte, a blooper reel moment occurred right off the bat as the theatrical frontman slammed his cane down on the stage during show opener "Feed My Frankenstein," only for it to break in two with the newly fragmented part ricocheting the opposite direction and plunking guitarist Nita Strauss across her head as she played.

Luckily the incident didn't cause any harm, but was quite the site to see as a couple of fan-shot videos of the flying cane fragment have turned up online (as seen below).

Strauss and Cooper seemed to take the moment in stride and with a sense of humor, posing for a photo after the show for Strauss' Instagram and showing the video footage.

Nita wrote, "When I joined the @alicecooper band in 2014, he gave me the same promise he gives all the touring band members: 'You’re going to see the world, you’re going to get paid, and you’re going to get stitches.' He left out 'oh and you may get brained by flying broken cane pieces from the first song. All in a day’s work on an Alice Cooper tour. No real harm done."

Alice Cooper's Cane Breaks, Hits Nita Strauss in the Head

While the onstage mishap occurred, it didn't stop Strauss or the rest of the band from continuing the song and the full night's performance. Cooper is currently touring in support of his Detroit Stories album, sharing stages with Ace Frehley. You can see their remaining dates here.

Strauss, meanwhile, just announced a solo tour that will take place after the current Cooper run. Dates kick off Nov. 10 in New Orleans and you can get more information on that trek here.