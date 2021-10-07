Shredder Nita Strauss Announces 2021 ‘Winter Wasteland’ U.S. Tour
Nita Strauss, who has been playing guitar in Alice Cooper's band since 2014, will be embarking on a solo U.S. tour, dubbed 'Winter Wasteland,' as the year winds down.
The shredder wraps up touring with Cooper near the end of October and she will only have a couple weeks off before venturing back out on the road on a 28-date run that is set to kick off in New Orleans on Nov. 10. Everything will be wrapped up before the holiday season is in full swing, capping off the trek in Angola, Indiana on Dec. 18.
Pumped for the 'Winter Wasteland' trek, Strauss, who also serves as the in-house guitarist for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, exclaimed, "Because who needs time off after the last year and a half??! Where will we be seeing you??!!!"
See the full list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on Oct. 8.
Strauss unleashed her debut album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018, which featured 11 instrumental songs including a cover of Queen's "The Show Must Go On." A new video trailer for the upcoming jaunt suggested that the guitarist will be playing new material as well, though no official word has come through regarding a potential followup to that first solo record.
Nita Strauss 2021 'Winter Wasteland' U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Hangar
Nov. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Nov. 15 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse Bar & Grill
Nov. 16 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Encore
Nov. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Nov. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlows
Nov. 22 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz
Nov. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
Nov. 30 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Dec. 01 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
Dec. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Dec. 03 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Dec. 04 - Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
Dec. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Market Hotel
Dec. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Dec. 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels
Dec. 10 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Dec. 11 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Dec. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
Dec. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon
Dec. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club
Dec. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater
Dec. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
Dec. 18 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room