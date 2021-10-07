Shredder Nita Strauss Announces 2021 ‘Winter Wasteland’ U.S. Tour

Nita Strauss, who has been playing guitar in Alice Cooper's band since 2014, will be embarking on a solo U.S. tour, dubbed 'Winter Wasteland,' as the year winds down.

The shredder wraps up touring with Cooper near the end of October and she will only have a couple weeks off before venturing back out on the road on a 28-date run that is set to kick off in New Orleans on Nov. 10. Everything will be wrapped up before the holiday season is in full swing, capping off the trek in Angola, Indiana on Dec. 18.

Pumped for the 'Winter Wasteland' trek, Strauss, who also serves as the in-house guitarist for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, exclaimed, "Because who needs time off after the last year and a half??! Where will we be seeing you??!!!"

See the full list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on Oct. 8.

Strauss unleashed her debut album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018, which featured 11 instrumental songs including a cover of Queen's "The Show Must Go On." A new video trailer for the upcoming jaunt suggested that the guitarist will be playing new material as well, though no official word has come through regarding a potential followup to that first solo record.

Nita Strauss 2021 'Winter Wasteland' U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 10 - New Orleans, La. @ The Hangar

Nov. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Nov. 15 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

Nov. 16 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Encore

Nov. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Nov. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlows

Nov. 22 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

Nov. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

Nov. 30 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Dec. 01 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Dec. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Dec. 03 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Dec. 04 - Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Dec. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Market Hotel

Dec. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Dec. 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

Dec. 10 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Dec. 11 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Dec. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

Dec. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon

Dec. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club

Dec. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

Dec. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

Dec. 18 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room