Emo — short for "emotional hardcore punk" — caught fire in the early to mid-2000s. From major labels and mainstream attention to Hot Topic's promoting and supporting emo culture and early online communities, the movement was virtually inescapable. A lot has changed since the genre's commercial peak, so we took a trip down the rabbit hole and created the definitive list of the best emo song of every year since 1998. Scroll through the gallery below and check out the best emo has had to offer over the last two decades.