Here is the best metal song of each year of the 1980s, including one runner-up for all 10 years!

Many will argue that there was no greater decade for heavy metal than the '80s. Sure, Black Sabbath and Judas Priest created metal in the '70s, but it wasn't until the following decade that it truly gained its foothold, becoming a widespread phenomenon that would rule radio and TV by the end of the 10-year stretch.

Within just a couple of short years, traditional heavy metal was morphing and evolving, heading deep into the underground and onto the world's biggest stages. The rise of thrash also gave way to more extremity, largely informing the early death metal sound. Meanwhile, it was a completely different game on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles where a small pocket glammed up rockers dominated the world with hair metal.

Each year was marked by nonstop classics, meaning there was an insane level of competition when it came to identifying the single best song of each of these years. You're probably going to disagree with a handful of picks and, trust us, there was disagreement amongst ourselves in the intense debates over these cherished, time-honored favorites.

Check out the entire list directly below.

The Best Metal Song of Each Year of the 1980s Going year-by-year through the '80s, naming the best metal song of each year (and the runner-up)!

Contributions by Joe DiVita (JD), Katy Irizarry (KI), Ed Rivadavia (ER) and Jon Wiederhorn (JW).

