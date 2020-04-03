10 Best Pop-Rock Songs of the ’90s: A Discussion

What are the best pop-rock songs of the ’90s? I am 39 years old. John Ferrara of Trophy Scars (and your favorite band’s albums) is 36 years old. Therefore, we are collectively the penultimate authority on all things ’90s. Look it up.

For this list, we guarantee that we will offend at least 90 of you because we misclassified every single entry. Radical. Shut up, Butt-Head.