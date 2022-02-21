Poll: What’s the Best Rage Against the Machine Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Rage Against the Machine song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week our featured artist is one of the most important groups that came out of the '90s — Rage Against the Machine.

Also known informally as Rage, the band was formed in 1991 by Tom Morello, Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk after they'd played in other bands in the Los Angeles area.

The combination of their revolutionary songs and their funky rap-metal sound set them apart from other rock groups at the time. Their 1992 eponymous debut album was a great commercial success for them, primarily as a result of the airplay that the song "Killing in the Name" received, and then 1996's Evil Empire and 1999's The Battle of Los Angeles both reached the top of the Billboard 200.

Rage disbanded in 2000 when de la Rocha announced his departure from the group, and the remaining members went on to form Audioslave with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. After a few albums, they reunited with de la Rocha in 2007 until about 2011, and then again in 2019.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on their highly-anticipated comeback tour, which was to take place in 2020. Now, the run is set to take place later this summer and in 2023 — see the list of dates here.

During the decade that they released music together, Rage had an incredibly powerful impact on the rock 'n' roll genre, and maybe we'll eventually get to hear something new from them. In the meantime, head below to vote for your favorite song, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

Tune in tonight to hear which three Rush songs you voted the best!

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.