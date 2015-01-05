Best Rock Album of 2014 – 4th Annual Loudwire Music Awards

Though already established as one of rock's up-and-coming acts, the addition of bassist/co-vocalist Aaron Pauley took Of Mice & Men to new heights. His melodic vocals offered the perfect compliment to Austin Carlile's powerful belting and the band saw fans embrace the change. 'Restoring Force' was definitely a success with tracks like 'Feels Like Forever,' 'Would You Still Be There?,' 'Bones Exposed' and 'You're Not Alone' making it one of the band's deepest runs into a disc.